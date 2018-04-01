Cabinet Members On The Road

SEDALIA (AP) - Gov. Blunt has taken his Cabinet members on the road. Blunt set up shop yesterday at the Pettis County Courthouse for what he dubbed his first "Capitol for a Day" event. The Republican governor answered questions and concerns from the public and made his department directors available to do the same. Dozens of people showed up, and many who chatted with the governor said they were appreciative for the time. But the response wasn't overwhelming. At times, Blunt's department directors were simply standing around talking with each other. Some Democrats claim the event was more political than policy-oriented. Blunt's office rejects that assertion, noting other elected officials are free to hold their own public forums.