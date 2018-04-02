Cable Barriers Eliminate Most Cross-Over Crashes

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

WARRENTON - A Missouri Department of Transportation study shows the network of cables lining the Interstate 70 median from St. Louis to Kansas City is saving lives and reducing cross-over crashes. The barriers, made of three metal wires attached to steel posts sunk deep in the ground, grab and stop vehicles headed toward oncoming traffic. Between 1996 and 2005, cross-over crashes killed 400 people and injured another 2,400 on Interstates 44, 55 and 70. This month, MoDOT finished stringing 437 miles of cable barriers across the state at a cost of $20.5 million.