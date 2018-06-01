Cable Crew Causes Accidental Gas Leak In Boone County

BOONE COUNTY - Crews from Charter Cable punctured a gas line on Brown Station Road north of Columbia Friday, causing a gas leak.

Firefighters from the Boone County Fire Protection District arrived at the scene for precautions but did not have to combat flames.

Workers from Ameren repaired the leak and restored service. No one was hurt by the leak and Ameren crews said it only affected service to one home.

Charter workers said the gas line was not marked properly and the leak was caused accidentally.