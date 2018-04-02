Cabrera hits 400th homer, Tigers outlast Cardinals in 10

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Miguel Cabrera hit his 400th career home run and nearly five hours later Jose Iglesias had an RBI single in the 10th inning that sent the Detroit Tigers over the St. Louis Cardinals 4-3 on a rainy Saturday.

Cabrera's milestone shot gave him the most homers by a Venezuelan-born player, passing Andres Galarraga. The solo shot came in the first inning just before a rain delay of 1 hour, 20 minutes.

Cabrera has hit four homers in three games, 10 overall and 262 with Detroit, tying him with Willie Horton for fourth on the franchise list.

Adrian Beltre of Texas hit his 400th homer Friday. Cabrera tied Beltre for 52nd place on the career list, with Duke Snider next at 407.