Cain has 3 hits to lead Royals over Twins 3-2 in 10 innings

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Lorenzo Cain had three hits and scored the winning run in the 10th inning as the Kansas City Royals beat the Minnesota Twins 3-2 on Friday night to snap a four-game losing streak.

Cain led off the bottom of the 10th with a double, went to third on a wild pitch by Aaron Thompson (1-3) and scored on Jarrod Dyson's fielder's choice grounder to first baseman Joe Mauer.

The Twins challenged the call, but after a 99-second review, the ruling on the field stood.

Wade Davis (4-1) worked a spotless 10th and lowered his ERA to 0.26.

The Royals tied it 2-2 in the eighth when Kendrys Morales' two-out single drove home Cain, who had singled and stole second. Morales leads the Royals with 51 RBIs.