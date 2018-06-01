Cain homers and gets 4 hits in Royals' 6-1 win over Tigers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Lorenzo Cain went 4 for 4 with a home run and Yordano Ventura pitched six scoreless innings as the Kansas City Royals defeated the Detroit Tigers 6-1 Tuesday night.

Cain, who raised his average to .316, led off the sixth with his 12th homer, a mammoth shot to left field. Mike Moustakas snapped an 0-for-18 drought with a homer to right field with Kendrys Morales aboard in the same inning.

Ventura (7-7), who is 3-1 since the All-Star break, limited the Tigers to two hits but walked a career-high six. He struck out eight, tying his season high.

Eric Hosmer hit a two-run homer in the first, giving him 21 RBIs in the opening inning.