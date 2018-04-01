Cairo Community Honors Fallen Firefighter

CAIRO - A ceremony Sunday honored three of Missouri's fallen firefighters. One of those firefighters was Henry 'Jay' Branscum, of the R-4 Rural Fire District, from Cairo, Missouri.

Jay Branscum answered his first call as a volunteer firefighter on September 3rd, 2011, and was dispatched to a campground fire in Harrisburg. After the fire was extinguished, Branscum collapsed to the ground. He was rushed to Moberly Regional Hospital, where doctors pronounced the cause of death to be a heart attack.

Branscum leaves behind his wife Kim, and stepson, Tyler Chandler, who said he was very close to Branscum.

"He's one of the sweetest guys you'll ever meet," said Chandler. "Man never met a stranger."

Branscum's name is now on the Sacrifice Wall at the Missouri Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Kingdom City.