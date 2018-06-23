Calendar Items: St. Patricks Day Weekend Events

"Patty Cakes"

Jefferson City Medical Group will be serving up "Patty Cakes" Friday morning from 7 to 9 a.m. All proceeds will go toward the March of Dimes. Guests can come to the event through the medical entrance. The hot-off-the-grill cakes cost four dollars.

Parade

The 21st annual St. Patrick's Day Parade on the Water is Saturday. The day's events start at 9 a.m. with a breakfast at Ozarks Bar-B-Que. The boat parade will stop at Jolly Rogers Grub and Grog, Richard Knoggin's Pub and Grill and Coconuts Caribbean Beach Bar and Grill. A boat cruise at Tropical Island Cruises will also be available.

Neighborhood Congress

Unrelated to St. Patrick's Day festivities, the city of Columbia is hosting a neighborhood congress Saturday. The purpose of the meeting is to foster communication between residents and the city. The event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served from 8:30 to 9 a.m. and the event runs until noon. If you are interested in sharing your thoughts, the congress is at Columbia City Hall.