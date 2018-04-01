Calif. Man Pleads Not Guilty in Terrorism Case

By: The Associated Press

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) - A California man indicted on charges of attempting to provide material support to al-Qaida and lying on a passport application to facilitate terrorism has pleaded not guilty.

Orange County resident Sinh Vinh Ngo Nguyen entered the plea in federal court in Santa Ana on Friday.

A federal magistrate ordered the 24-year-old American citizen detained on grounds of danger and risk of flight.

A trial setting conference was scheduled for Oct. 18.

The FBI says Nguyen was arrested earlier Friday while waiting to board a bus to Mexico.

The indictment says Nguyen is also known as Hasan Abu Omar Ghannoum and attempted to work under the direction of al-Qaida. No more details were immediately available about the alleged act of terrorism.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Judith Heinz declined to comment on the case.