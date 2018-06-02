California Balloon Invitational Starts Saturday

CALIFORNIA, Mo. - Hundreds of people gathered Saturday for the first California Balloon Invitational. It included a Hot Air Balloon race.

The race imitated a game of "hare and hounds," with the lead balloon taking off in advance and the others following. When the lead ballon landed, the spot was marked with an X. Those in the racing balloons then dropped things from the sky as close as they could to the X. The closest to the target is the winner.

The festival bagan at noon in Windmill Ridge Estates with about 30 craft, food and game vendors. Live music started at 1 p.m. Admission to the the event was free.

Ernie Timbrook, who planned the event said he plans to host another California Balloon Invitiational around the same time next year.

The hot air balloons took off around 7 p.m.