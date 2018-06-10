California man arrested on meth charges

MOUNT PLEASANT - The Miller County Sheriff's Office arrested Kendal Stark of California, Missouri, accusing him of distribution of a controlled substance. Deputies said they found suspected methamphetamine in his car.

Stark had four outstanding warrants from Camden County and Moniteau County for distribution of a controlled substance and felon in possession of a firearm.

The Miller County Sheriff’s Office and Mid-Mo Drug Task Force conducted a traffic stop on Highway 54 near Mount Pleasant on Wednesday, according to Miller County Sheriff Louie Gregoire.

Stark was being held on $100,000 bond.