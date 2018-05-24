California man charged with trafficking heroin

JEFFERSON CITY – The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri Tammy Dickinson announced that a California man was charged in federal court today with possessing heroin with the intent to distribute. State troopers report finding approximately seven pounds of heroin hidden in his vehicle during a traffic stop in Callaway county.

Jose F. Guzman-Pompa, 28, was charged in a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Jefferson City, Mo.

According to an affidavit filed in support of the federal criminal complaint, a state trooper stopped Guzman-Pompa on Interstate 70 in Callaway County for a traffic violation. Guzman-Pompa told the trooper the vehicle was owned by his girlfriend.

The trooper, after interviewing the driver and Guzman-Pompa, believed they were involved in criminal behavior so another trooper used his canine, Rocky, to conduct a free air sniff of the car. Rocky positively alerted to the car for the presence of controlled substances.

In the affadavit to the court, it says a trooper searched the vehicle and found a package hidden under the seat cover of the driver’s seat. The package contained approximately seven pounds of heroin.

Dickinson said the charge contained in the indictment is simply an accusation, and not evidence of guilt. Evidence supporting the charge must be presented to a federal trial jury, whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.

This case is being prosecuted by Supervisory Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael S. Oliver. The incident was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.