California Pintos 2012

5 years 7 months 3 weeks ago Tuesday, August 07 2012 Aug 7, 2012 Tuesday, August 07, 2012 3:10:00 PM CDT August 07, 2012 in FNF Schools
loading
Date Opponent
Result Score
8-24 Boonville Home W 18-7
8-31 Mexico Home 40-0
9-7 Eldon Home W 44-12
9-14 Hallsville Away W 59-7
9-21 So. Boone
 Away W
 42-0
9-28 Blair Oaks
 Home W
 31-19
10-5 School of the Osage
 Home W 61-12
10-12 Warsaw Away W 44-7
10-19 Versailles Away W 48-0
10-25
 Missouri Military Academy
 Home
 W
 71-0
10-31
 Chillicothe
 Home
 W
 42-0
11-5
 Centralia
 Home
 W
 28-21
11-10
 Duchesne
 Home
 W
 21-12
Star running back Anthony Price is the focal point on offense. He received All-State recognition last season after rushing for 925 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Senior strong safety Logan Rowles and junior linebacker Jerry Lutz are key players on defense.

Coach: Marty J. Albertson (entering 3rd season; 137-82 overall)
Quarterback: Jr. Dylan Albertson
Returning Starters: 13 (6 on offense, 7 on defense)

Last Season: 5-5
Pigskin's Pick: 5-4

For more of the Pigskin Preview, please visit www.midmopigskin.com.

 

Loading ...