California Pintos 2012
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Score
|8-24
|Boonville
|Home
|W
|18-7
|8-31
|Mexico
|Home
|W
|40-0
|9-7
|Eldon
|Home
|W
|44-12
|9-14
|Hallsville
|Away
|W
|59-7
|9-21
|So. Boone
|Away
|W
|42-0
|9-28
|Blair Oaks
|Home
|W
|31-19
|10-5
|School of the Osage
|Home
|W
|61-12
|10-12
|Warsaw
|Away
|W
|44-7
|10-19
|Versailles
|Away
|W
|48-0
|10-25
|Missouri Military Academy
|Home
|W
|71-0
|10-31
|Chillicothe
|Home
|W
|42-0
|11-5
|Centralia
|Home
|W
|28-21
|11-10
|Duchesne
|Home
|W
|21-12
|Star running back Anthony Price is the focal point on offense. He received All-State recognition last season after rushing for 925 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Senior strong safety Logan Rowles and junior linebacker Jerry Lutz are key players on defense.
Coach: Marty J. Albertson (entering 3rd season; 137-82 overall)
Last Season: 5-5
For more of the Pigskin Preview, please visit www.midmopigskin.com.
