California Pintos 2012

Star running back Anthony Price is the focal point on offense. He received All-State recognition last season after rushing for 925 yards and 12 touchdowns. Senior strong safety Logan Rowles and junior linebacker Jerry Lutz are key players on defense. Coach: Marty J. Albertson (entering 3rd season; 137-82 overall)

Quarterback: Jr. Dylan Albertson

Returning Starters: 13 (6 on offense, 7 on defense) Last Season: 5-5

Pigskin's Pick: 5-4 For more of the Pigskin Preview, please visit www.midmopigskin.com.