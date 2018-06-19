California Seeks Judge's OK to Force-Feed Inmates

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - California prison officials with the backing of a federal health care receiver are seeking court permission to force-feed inmates who have been participating in a hunger strike that is entering its seventh week.

Officials say they are concerned about the health of nearly 70 inmates who have refused all prison-issued meals since the strike began July 8.

Prison policy is to let inmates die if they have a legally binding do-not-resuscitate request. But corrections officials and the federal authority who oversees prison medical care filed a motion Monday in U.S. District Court in San Francisco asking for authority to feed inmates near death.

That authority, if granted, would cover some who asked not to be revived.

Officials could not say how many inmates, if any, are currently near death.