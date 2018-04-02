California Students Help Raise Money

"Our fifth graders realize that there are kids in our community that won't have a really great Christmas, said teacher Beth Jungmeyer, "and they want to do something about that."

A school-wide raffle was one way for students to donate food.

"What was really fun was being able to win a basket for my mom," said fifth grader Brandon Hammon.

And, United Methodist Church appreciates the help.

"The kids are wonderful." said the church's John Porter. "They come in and they're all so excited."

Students have raised more than $3,000 so far.