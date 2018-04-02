"Call Me Maybe": KOMU Mashup With Viewer Voicemails

COLUMBIA - You've likely seen the viral video of the Harvard Baseball Team doing the "Call Me Maybe" song. KOMU gathered together some viewer voicemails and created its own mashup. Before you press the play button, make sure you have your sense of humor enabled. Warning: no news anchors were harmed in the making of this video but for those subjected to watching our choreography, our apologies in advance.