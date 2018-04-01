Callaway 2 Water District Issues Boil Advisory

CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Callaway 2 Water District issued a boil advisory Wednesday night due to a leak on the water main. The advisory is in effect for 48 hours. The effected areas are:

West from County Road 101 on State Road UU to State Road O

State Road O to County Road 419

Shady Hills

County Road 477

County Road 104

County Road 103

For additional questions, contact the Callaway 2 Water District office at 573-642-6898.