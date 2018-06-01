Callaway County Ambulance Hosts Car Seat Safety Check

AUXVASSE - Callaway County Ambulance sponsored a child passenger safety check up at Auxvasse Elementary School on Sunday.

The event aimed to raise awareness of proper safety procedures for child passenger seats. Missouri law states that all children under the age of eight must be in a car seat, unless they are more than 4 feet 9 inches tall or weigh more than 80 pounds. The maximum fine for a first time offense is $50.

Car seat safety technician and instructor Darla Atkins says that about half of the people who come in to get the seats checked are doing something that's one hundred percent safe.

Atkins works at Safe Kids Columbia, a coaliton which educates and supports child safety in Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Cooper and Howard Counties. She said this is the second year the coalition has hosted a car seat check at this Auxvasse site. The group hosts similar checks in Columbia every fourth Friday until the end of November.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), car accidents are the number one cause of death for children ages 1 to 12. The most important safety concern is making sure the seat is the right size for your child's height and weight. Other common mistakes are placing the seat in the incorrect direction, not tightening the straps or harness enough or simply using a broken or defective seat.

September 22 was National Seat Check Saturday which wrapped up National Child Passenger Safety week. Visit seatcheck.org for further safety information and tips.