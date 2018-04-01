Callaway County Chase Ends in Crash

CALLAWAY COUNTY - Suspect Hailey Rice was flown to University Hospital Tuesday after fleeing from law enforcement officers on State Road UU near Fulton.

The Callaway County Sheriff's Department received a call about Rice concerning a probation violation warrant for her arrest. Rice was sitting in her in vehicle in the parking lot of the Callaway County Probation and Parole Office when law enforcement arrived. The sheriff's department said Rice fled when she saw deputies. Deputies chased Rice down State Road O to State Road UU for about two and a half miles. A deputy on the scene said she lost control of her vehicle, hit a curb and crashed, ejecting her from the vehicle.

She was airlifted to University Hospital with serious injuries, but her condition is unknown.