Callaway County Considers Emergency Dial-Up Service

Now, the county uses sirens and TV warnings for tornadoes or chemical spills. But, residents who don't live near a siren or don't have cable TV have problems hearing about emergencies because the sirens reach only about one-third of the county. Reverse 911 can reach farther than a warning siren and can contact more specific areas.

"For typically the cost of less than a siren, or approximately one or two sirens, instead of making a notification for just a few people in that siren area, you can actually make a notification to the entire population of the county directly by phone," said John Shearman, emergency management director.

The new system will cost $22,000 to set up and less than $5,000 per year to maintain. The Callaway County Commission will decide by the end of this year whether to buy Reverse 911.