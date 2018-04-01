Callaway County deputies arrest man in drug bust

CALLAWAY COUNTY- Deputies arrested a man for numerous felony drug charges Wednesday afternnon, the Callaway County Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities arrested 36-year-old Travis Crutchfield, of Columbia, on numerous felony warrents for charges including narcotics, assault, property damage, trespassing, resisting arrest and traffic offenses, according to deputies.

Callaway County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Boone County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the MUSTANG drug task force searched Crutchfield's home in western Callaway County and found methamphetamine and marijuana, officials said.

While deputies searched Crutchfield's home, a 16 year old who had been reported missing in Moberly was found in the residence and taken into custody, authorities said.

During the search Crutchfield attempted to run from deputies, resisted arrested and was taken into custody, according to authorities.

Deputies said Crutchfield was taken by ambulance to a Columbia hospital for treatment of injuries and medical evaluation.