Callaway County deputies warn of potential jury duty scam

CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Callaway County Sheriff's Office is warning citizens after multiple people have reported getting phone calls from a man claiming to be a sherriff's deputy.

According to deputies, the man is telling people that they have a warrant for their arrest because they failed to show up for jury duty. The man reportedly then asked citizens for personal information such as their social security number to get rid of the warrant.

The sheriff's office said it is against its practice to notify citizens via telephone that a warrant had been issued for their arrest. Deputies remind citizens that since it is not possible to resolve an arrest warrant over the phone, law enforcement officers or court officials would never ask you to give them personal or private financial information on a phone call.

While deputies said there are penalties for not appearing for jury duty, they are never handed out over the phone. Citizens will instead be contacted in person by either a deputy or court official.