Callaway County drowning linked to alcohol

HOLTS SUMMIT (AP) - The death of a 55-year-old man in a lake south of Holts Summit has been ruled an accidental drowning.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that Mark Wenkel was found Feb. 10. Callaway County sheriff's Lt. Clay Chism said in an email that his office received the autopsy report Friday with the official cause of death.

An investigator in the Boone/Callaway County Medical Examiner's Office determined the cause of death after the results of a toxicology screen came back. Alcohol was listed as a contributing factor.

Chism said Wenkel was an acquaintance of the property owner near the lake, and evidence suggested Wenkel accidentally fell in the water.