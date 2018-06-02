Callaway County Farmer Wins Agri-Business Award

7 years 8 months 1 week ago Wednesday, September 22 2010 Sep 22, 2010 Wednesday, September 22, 2010 10:55:56 PM CDT September 22, 2010 in News
KINGDOM CITY - For five generations, Fred Atkinson’s family has been in the farming business.  Now the Kingdom of Callaway City Chamber of Commerce is recognizing Atkinson for his hard work along with the advanced technology he uses on his farm.

The chamber awarded Atkinson and his business, Atkinson Farm Service, with its annual “agri-business” award.

“We’re trying to be progressive,” Atkinson said. “Agriculture is changing pretty rapidly because of all the computers and electronic technology that has come in, the way of testing our soils, doing a grid basis instead of a random sample of the fields.”
 
Atkinson farms corn, soy beans, and wheat. He also sells seed, fertilizer, and sprays.
He said he uses GPS satellite systems to help lay down fertilizer and optimize plant growth on his 3,600 acres. 

“We sample our fields on two acre grids and map that according to the GPS,” Atkinson said. “As we fertilize the field according to each little two acre grid rather than the entire thing which makes it a lot more efficient than maybe a shotgun method of throwing fertilizer on the ground.”

He also added fertilizing isn’t the only thing GPS systems assists in.

“By having that ability to locate where you are on the earth, then there’s all kinds of other things that can be tied to that; how we till the land, how we plant and how we harvest so it’s more efficient,” Atkinson said.

When Atkinson looks back at the past, he realizes how much time has changed the farming business.

“I can look back to when I was in high school and corn yields in our area,” Atkinson said. “We were getting something like a 60 bushel acre was the normal corn yield. We’d hope for a hundred, but we’d seldom ever get it. Now we think 150 bushels is pretty average.”

He also notices how much better farm equipment is.

“Our tractors were 30 or 40 horsepower tractors in those days,” Atkinson said. “I just bought a 350 horsepower, so I guess that’s the relationship of what you’re doing. How much more we can get done.”

But Atkinson said he doesn’t feel that different from other farms in the area, just he may be “a bit ahead on the curve.”

“We’re probably adopting technology a little bit quicker than some people and not that it’s always good,” Atkinson said. “I guess we just like to be that way. We’re kind of pioneers a little bit on some of these things.”

Atkinson Farm Service worker Randy Hughes has worked with Atkinson for almost 30 years. He used to jump off the bus when he was 11 to come help Atkinson tend the farm. After seeing Atkinson in the business for so many years he said he feels Atkinson deserved the “agri-business” award.

“He’s always doing something to keep the farm adding a little more to it,” Hughes said.

The Kingdom of Callaway City Chamber of Commerce has given out the “agri-business” and “farm family” awards for more than 30 years.

“I was just very proud to be recognized by somebody that maybe thinks I’m doing a good job,” Atkinson said. “It’s just a little pat on the back, I’m proud to receive it.”

More News

Grid
List

Adrian's Island bill waits for governor's approval
Adrian's Island bill waits for governor's approval
JEFFERSON CITY - About 30 years since the idea originated, legislators have finally passed about a bill that will connect... More >>
12 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 7:52:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Lake Ozark kicks off Lake Race 2018
Lake Ozark kicks off Lake Race 2018
LAKE OZARK - Lake Ozark will kick off the 2018 Lake Race powerboat racing challenge Saturday morning at Bagnell Dam.... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 7:08:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Lieutenant governor position left vacant
Lieutenant governor position left vacant
COLUMBIA- With Gov. Mike Parson taking office Friday, his former position, lieutenant remains vacant with no clear indication of when... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 6:49:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Teenager charged in shooting that caused school lockdowns
UPDATE: Teenager charged in shooting that caused school lockdowns
JEFFERSON CITY - Prosecutors filed charges on Friday against a teenager accused of shooting another person. The incident led to... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 5:52:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Parson begins governorship saying he hopes to lead state to unity
Parson begins governorship saying he hopes to lead state to unity
JEFFERSON CITY - With a message of hope for the state, Gov. Mike Parson took the oath of office Friday,... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 5:47:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Lawmakers, others comment on the swearing in of Mike Parson
Lawmakers, others comment on the swearing in of Mike Parson
JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri leaders from across the state are issuing statements showing their support for Gov. Mike Parson, who... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 5:43:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

New governor backed by hometown community
New governor backed by hometown community
BOLIVAR - Cattle farmer, businessman, sheriff, representative, senator, lieutenant governor and now governor. The highest position in the state is... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 5:38:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Timeline: Greitens political career tumultuous despite high points
Timeline: Greitens political career tumultuous despite high points
COLUMBIA - Eric Greitens framed his political career as an outsider. As of 5 p.m. Friday, he is once again... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 4:58:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Greitens announces clemency and pardon decisions
Greitens announces clemency and pardon decisions
JEFFERSON CITY- Gov. Eric Greitens issued five pardons and commuted four sentences on Friday. “The ability to make wrong... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 4:09:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Governor Greitens signs 77 bills into laws
Governor Greitens signs 77 bills into laws
JEFFERSON CITY- Hours before he is set to step down, Gov. Eric Greitens signed 77 bills into law, according to... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 2:41:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

State of the City address talks need for more city funding
State of the City address talks need for more city funding
COLUMBIA – City Manager Mike Matthes presented the 2018 State of the City address Friday. A theme of the address... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 1:58:00 PM CDT June 01, 2018 in Top Stories

Local advocacy group continues the fight against gun violence
Local advocacy group continues the fight against gun violence
COLUMBIA - Advocates are vowing to take a stand on gun violence, and promote gun safety to their communities. ... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 7:42:00 AM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Expert predicts less dramatic administration with Mike Parson as governor
Expert predicts less dramatic administration with Mike Parson as governor
JEFFERSON CITY – A political observer at MU says Lt. Gov. Mike Parson, and the General Assembly, are likely to... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 3:12:00 AM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Missouri prepares for new governor
Missouri prepares for new governor
JEFFERSON CITY - Lt. Gov. Mike Parson will be sworn in as the new Governor of Missouri at 5:30 p.m.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 2:49:00 AM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Police protection returns to New Bloomfield
Police protection returns to New Bloomfield
NEW BLOOMFIELD - The New Bloomfield Board of Alderman passed an ordinance Thursday night to allow Holts Summit to provide... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 11:29:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

Ameren to lower rate for natural gas
Ameren to lower rate for natural gas
COLUMBIA- Ameren customers in mid-Missouri will soon see lower natural gas prices. The energy company is changing its natural gas... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 8:26:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

UPDATE: MAY 2018 is the hottest on record
UPDATE: MAY 2018 is the hottest on record
COLUMBIA – May is known as a spring month and April is known as a rainy month. Recall the saying,... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 5:20:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in Weather

Law firm requests pardon before Greitens' resignation
Law firm requests pardon before Greitens' resignation
COLUMBIA - Bukowsky Law Firm has one last request for Gov. Eric Greitens during his final hours in office. The... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 3:50:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 73°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 3 active weather alerts
9am 74°
10am 76°
11am 79°
12pm 82°