Callaway County Home Destroyed in Fire

CALLAWAY COUNTY - A rural home caught fire again Friday after it first burned Thursday evening.

Central Callaway Fire Protection crews responded 9 p.m. Thursday night to the original blaze on State Road KK northwest of Fulton.

One neighbor said she saw the fire from her home around 9:30 p.m.

The home's owner said two residents were home at the time of the first fire. They were both able to escape and managed to get several pet cats out of the house, although some were left behind.

Just before 11 a.m. Friday, crews arrived at the same home to put out another fire.

Crews said they got the second blaze under control, but there were some remaining hot spots that could not be reached.

Fire Chief Greg Luebbert said they won't be able to determine the cause of the fire because the damage is too severe and the structure is too dangerous to enter.

There was not an estimate of the cost of damages Friday afternoon, although an insurance investigator is planning to revisit the site Monday.