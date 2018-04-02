Callaway County Home Totaled After Fire

CALLAWAY COUNTY - Firefighters responded to a house engulfed in flames on Old Highway 40 late Monday morning.

North Callaway and Boone County firefighters responded to the house fire and reported no injuries.

Boone County Fire District Fire Chief Scott Olsen said firefighters are investigating and will ask the home owner about their morning to try and determine a cause.

He said the home is a total loss, but did not have a damage estimate. The fire damaged the house, the garage next door, a car, and part of the billboard above the house.

Drivers on I-70 could see smoke from miles away.

Olsen said no one was inside the home at the time of the fire, but the hot weather made firefighters' jobs a bit more difficult.

"Obviously it was very hot today, there was a lot of heat exposure, we had several people have to go down and get cooled off and get water, but not that needed to be transported," Olsen said.

Olsen also said it's been a typical summer when it comes to structure fires, he said there have not been any more than usual.