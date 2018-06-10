Callaway County Makes Arrests in Auxvasse Burglaries

CALLAWAY COUNTY - Callaway County Sheriff's office and deputies arrested several residents in relation to robberies in Auxvasse. On September 7, 2012 the Sheriff's office arrested 17 year old Devin Montcalm, 17 year old Patrick Lansing, and 18 year old Jacob Moore, all from Auxvasse, for several burglaries around Auxvasse. The charges against them include 1st degree burglary, 2nd degree burglary, and receiving stolen property.

On September 24, 2012, Callaway County Deputies stopped a vehicle on County Road 158 and Highway 54. Among the occupants included Cameron McCoy and recently arrested Devin Montcalm. Deputies first arrested McCoy on possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of of burglary in the 2nd degree, which was related to the Auxvasse burglaries. They also arrested Montcalm for possession of drug paraphernalia. Later, deputies arrested Montcalm for an additional two counts of 2nd degree burglary.

Callaway County Sheriff's department is continuing the investigation and expects to have more arrests related to the burglaries.