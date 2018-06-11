Callaway County man charged with rape, domestic assault

CALLAWAY COUNTY - After fleeing deputies for a week, a Callaway County man has been charged with three counts of second-degree rape, seven counts of domestic assault, kidnapping, and property damage.

Rusty Rudd, 26, of Portland will remain in the custody of the Callaway County Jail on no bond.

On the morning of March 23, Callaway County Sheriffs deputies responded to a domestic disturbance/sexual assault at a home near Portland. The victim was found at the home, was taken to a Columbia hospital, where they were treated and later released.

At the time, Rudd was identified as the suspect, but he fled the scene. Thursday morning, deputies found Rudd and arrested him before being taken to the Callaway County Jail.