Callaway County man charged with rape, domestic assault
CALLAWAY COUNTY - After fleeing deputies for a week, a Callaway County man has been charged with three counts of second-degree rape, seven counts of domestic assault, kidnapping, and property damage.
Rusty Rudd, 26, of Portland will remain in the custody of the Callaway County Jail on no bond.
On the morning of March 23, Callaway County Sheriffs deputies responded to a domestic disturbance/sexual assault at a home near Portland. The victim was found at the home, was taken to a Columbia hospital, where they were treated and later released.
At the time, Rudd was identified as the suspect, but he fled the scene. Thursday morning, deputies found Rudd and arrested him before being taken to the Callaway County Jail.
More News
Grid
List
MOBERLY - Moberly police responded to a dead body at the intersection of Highway 24 and Robertson Road. The... More >>
in
HOLTS SUMMIT — Six members of Union Hill Baptist Church made it home safely this weekend after a volcano erupted... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – Mary McManus, 22, is sprinting her way toward rare company, as one of 103 Missouri athletes heading... More >>
in
SEDALIA - Several government officials joined Missouri farmers and ranchers on Saturday to enjoy food and talk about agriculture. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Downtown Broadway from 8th Street to Providence Road was closed down for part of the day on Sunday... More >>
in
HALLSVILLE - Mayor Logan Carter said a city employee was fired after they were involved in an incident that put... More >>
in
FULTON (AP) — The latest addition to the National Churchill Museum in Missouri is a testament to the longtime... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Regional Airport will be undergoing maintenance to fix one of its runways with the plan of... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Missing hosted their eleventh annual event to support those with missing loved ones. "He was... More >>
in
FULTON - The second annual Strawberry Festival raised money for the Central Missouri Honor Flight Saturday evening at Serenity Valley... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City home sales are the highest they've been since before the recession, and that's having an... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - While the calendar says summer does not start until the end of June, sweltering temperatures in the area... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Guests can get paid $3,500 to stay at a St. Louis hotel for up to 12... More >>
in
SEDALIA - The community of Sedalia hosted a departure ceremony for a Sedalia-based National Guard unit recently deployed to the... More >>
in
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - Three people were sent to the hospital after a boat hit a cliff at the... More >>
in
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - A boat fire left two passengers burned at Lake of the Ozarks Friday night. ... More >>
in
MILLER COUNTY - Four people were taken into custody Thursday after the Miller County Sheriff's Office and the Mid-Missouri Drug... More >>
in
SILVER SPRING, Md. - A nationwide poll found Americans overwhelmingly support caring for children and older adults in the same... More >>
in