Callaway County Sheriff's Department Receives Less Money

CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Callaway County's Sheriff's Department just received an $8,000 federal grant for highway safety. The money will be used to fund overtime for deputies. Last year, the department received a $17,000 grant that paid for overtime and new equipment, including breathalyzers and radars.



By paying for more overtime, the sheriff's department aims to increase DWI enforcement, especially on two-lane roads.



"We're very concerned about there being an increase, and that's why we're taking proactive steps to curb drinking and driving offenses," Sgt. Clay Chism said.



While I-70 and Highway 54 see more traffic, overtime enforcement will focus on two-lane highways.



"Approximately 24 hours a month will be devoted to strict traffic enforcement with a special emphasis on DWIs," Chism said.



Fulton resident Storm Hardesty works at Southside Diner off of West 4th Street. He has lived in Fulton his whole life and has seen the dangers of the often narrow and curvy roads.



"There's been several accidents. I used to live down (Missouri Highway) NN. Every couple weeks, there'd be an accident," Hardesty said.



The grant money becomes available October 1st.

