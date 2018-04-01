Callaway County Sheriff's Dept. Busts Underage Drinking Party

CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Callaway County Sheriff's Department responded to several complaints of a "loud party" in the Lake Mykee subdivision near New Bloomfield, Mo. at about midnight Sunday. According to a press release from the sheriff's department, deputies found the large party at 129 Manview Court.

Crystal Gentry, 25, hosted the party and lives at that residence. The sheriff's department said she was cited for suspicion of permitting drinking or possession of alcohol by a minor. Another suspect, 18-year-old Dustin Ludy, was transported to Callaway Community Hospital after becoming unresponsive.

Law enforcement officials also transported three juvenile female suspects to the Fulton Police Department where they gave breath samples and were released to their parents.

An undisclosed number of additional suspects were transported to a Callaway County jail where they also provided breath samples. All were released on summons for "suspicion of minor visibly intoxicated."

Deputies learned from one suspect the party had been posted on Facebook with more than 600 people confirming to attend.

Adult suspects are scheduled to appear in Callaway County Court on Sept. 28. Officers from the New Bloomfield Police Department assisted transporting several of the arrested suspects to the county jail. Fulton police also assisted operating blood alcohol content calculators at the county jail and its office.