Callaway County Sheriff's Dept. Makes Arrests After Vehicle Pursuit

CALLAWAY COUNTY - Brayden Landreth, 19, of Columbia, Joshua Brown, 18, of Mexico, Mo., and an undisclosed juvenile were arrested Wednesday after a Callaway County Sheriff's Deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle that was leaving Merten's Mini Mart located on State Road NN near Fulton at approximately 3:20 a.m. The vehicle fled west on State Road H then continued north on County Road 315. The vehicle drove through three separate fences on County Road 315, before coming to a stop in a yard on County Road 315. The vehicle occupants fled on foot.

Officers with the Fulton Police Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol K9 unit assisted in a search for the suspects, but officials did not immediately locate them. The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated the individual traffic accidents.

With the assistance of the Columbia Police Department, deputies were able to confirm the vehicle had been stolen from a Columbia residence.

At approximately 7:45 a.m., a woman from the Red Maples Trailer park located on State Road NN reported three suspicious males to the Callaway County Sheriff's Office. The subjects matched the descriptions of the vehicle occupants.

Callaway County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the area of Red Maples Trailer Park and located the suspects. All three suspects were subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of various offences and two are being held on bond in the Callaway County Jail. The third juvenile suspect was transported to the Juvenile Justice Center in Columbia.

The sheriff's department also said in a media release there will be no further investigation into these cases.

Joshua Brown

Brayden Landreth