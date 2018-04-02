Callaway County Traffic Stop Turns Into Chase

CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Callaway County Sheriff's Office arrested Colby Stuart early Sunday after attempting to stop him for a traffic violation on Old Highway 54 near New Bloomfield. The sheriff's office said in a media release Stuart failed to stop and led a deputy on a chase through various county roads in a black Mercury Cougar.

Stuart eventually jumped out of the moving vehicle on County Road 371 where a deputy chased him into the woods. He eluded arrest there, but turned himself into the Callaway County Sheriff's Office at about 2 p.m. Sunday. Deputies also found a passenger sleeping in Stuart's car after he jumped out. The car rolled about a quarter mile before crashing into a ditch.

The sheriff's office took Stuart to the Callaway County jail where he posted $6,000 bond. The sheriff's office dispatch said it does not have an update on the passenger's condition as of 6:30 p.m. Sunday.