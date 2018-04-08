Callaway County Voters to Decide Tax Hike

The district wants residents to vote for a 43-cent property tax increase on the April 4 ballot. Most of the $7 million would provide more classrooms by paying for the district's first junior high school.

"Hallways are crowded, people are just always running into each other," complained North Callaway senior Lauren Howard. "It's crazy."

Now, students attend one of the district's three elementary schools, then the only high school. Howard said a junior high is badly needed.

"We have one Spanish language teacher," she added, "and he doesn't have time to teach everything."

so, Howard takes her advanced Spanish classes via TV.

"This school was built originally to hold about 300 students," noted Principal Carol Green.

But, tax critics worry the junior high would be physically connected to the high school.

"The biggest concern is that 7th graders will have access to 12th graders," Green explained.

So, planners propose two offices at the high school entrances to control foot traffic.

If the bond issue passes, North Callaway's junior high should open in three years.