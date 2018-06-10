Callaway Youth Expo shows off well-rounded students

CALLAWAY COUNTY - After a full week of activities, Callaway FFA and 4H wrap up the Callaway Youth Expo Saturday with a livestock show.

"This is just what I do every year, I show something. And this is my heifer princess and she won her class," Shea Smith said.

This wasn't just any year for Smith, though.



"I am the 4-H CYE queen," she said. "You are entitled to set a good example all the time and you have to hand out ribbons at the fair and I think you ride in a couple Christmas parades."

Smith said while she enjoys showing her animals, the responsibility that comes with the crown

"I like it because I get to help little kids," Smith said.

Shes' not the only one whose hard work paid off.

"We just finished up the show, the heifer show, and I was lucky enough to be named grand champion," Cheyenne Hunt said.

Hunt has been participating in the Youth Expo for 12 years. She said next year will be the last time she competes, but she has her eye on a future in farming.

"I hope to teach preschool, but I will always stay in the agriculture business," Hunt said. "I have my own herd of cows built up, so I hope to continue to raise cattle after I graduate."

Even though Hunt is pursuing a career outside of agriculture, she said the expo helps develop well-rounded students.

"I encourage kids after high school to continue if they can," Hunt said.

The expo also features students' artwork from around the area. Organizers will hold a silent auction at 7 p.m. on Saturday. One board member said the auction is usually a good revenue source for students.