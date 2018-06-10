Camden Co. deputies arrest man after he ran and hid in a lake

SUNRISE BEACH - Camden County Sheriff's Department deputies arrested 24-year-old Dillion Marschke on Thursday, Dec. 31.

Deputies responded to the reported assault at around 9:30 p.m. after a 911 caller reported the attempted burglary on the 900 block of Irish Drive.

The caller said Marschke was attempting to enter the residence through a locked door.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol observed Marschke standing in the driveway, and when law enforcement officers identified themselves, Marschke ran and jumped into the lake. Marschke then hid under a dock for about thirty minutes until he was located and pulled from the water.

Marschke was arrested on a charge of felony first-degree burglary, felony resisting arrest and third-degree assault.

Marschke is being held in the Camden County Adult Detention Facility without bond and will appear in court on Tuesday, Feb. 2.