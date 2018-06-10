Camden County deputies help mother give birth in back of SUV

CAMDEN - Two deputies from Camden County helped a mother give birth during an early morning traffic stop January 3. Deputies Trenton Teubner and Adam Edgar were driving a little after midnight early Saturday morning when they noticed a black SUV speeding with its hazards lights on.

Deputy Edgar went up to the vehicle and approached the driver, who told him his daughter was having a baby in the back seat of the SUV. Edgar told Deputy Teubner what was going on, and Teubner went up to the vehicle and assisted the mom with the delivery.

"We had two major concerns: The baby wasn't breathing properly so we helped to get the baby breathing, and the second concern was to keep the baby warm at a normal body temperature, and we assisted with the mother as best as we could," Teubner said.

Teubner said there was no type of training when it comes to delivering babies and said it was very nerve-wracking, but they just worked their way through it.

"There's definitely a lot to take away from this experience. I'll never forget it and that's for sure, and next time I know a little bit more now on how to help and how to assist if this ever occurred," Teubner said.

Teubner said although he has not been in contact with the family, he said it was a great to be a part of something so positive.