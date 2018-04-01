Camden County Investigating Inmate Death

CAMDEN COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Camden County are investigating the death of an inmate Friday.

Camden County Sheriff's Department said around 9:25 a.m. Friday, an inmate was found unresponsive in his cell. The sheriff's department said the inmate was talking with personnel just 30 minutes earlier.

Officers began CPR and contacted EMS.

The inmate was pronounced dead at approximately 10:00 a.m.

The inmate's name has not been released. More information will be available at the conclusion of the investigation.