Camden County Law Enforcement Seizes Drugs

CAMDEN COUNTY - Camden County Sheriff's Deputies, Osage Beach Police, and the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group executed a search warrant Friday on Twilight Enterprises Cab Company located within the 5000 Block of Osage Beach Parkway.

A week long investigation revealed that the business was selling narcotics. Officials seized 4.5 ounces of methamphetamine. According to a press release from the Camden County Sheriff's Office, the drugs have a "street value" of $10,000. Officials also found a half-pound of marijuana worth $7600, $7000 in cash, four vehicles, a .45 caliber handgun and three gambling machines.

Officials arrested four individuals in connection with these findings. Dennis Gates, 34 of Osage Beach was charged with Class A felony of first degree drug trafficking, Class B felony for distributing a controlled substance, five Class C felonies for possession of a controlled substance and one Class A misdemeanor for possession of drug paraphernalia. Officials are not allowing bond on all charges.

Officials charged Desirea Shriver, 33, of Osage Beach with a Class C felony for possession of a controlled substance. Shriver's bond is set at $20,000 surety and $2,000 cash.

Sara Weber was arrested at the scene on a warrant for probation violation. Weber is not allowed bond. Officials also arrested David Rogers, 35, of Montreal, Missouri at the scene on a warrant for probation violation. Rogers is also not allowed bond.