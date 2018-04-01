Camden County man arrested for unlawful sex with an animal

COLUMBIA - A Camden County man was arrested Tuesday for attempted unlawful sex with an animal and attempted animal abuse.

The Boone County Sheriff's Department Cyber Crimes Task Force arrested Jerald Lee Hill, 56, of Roach, Missouri, on August 5 in Columbia.

The arrest is a result in an investigation that began in late July when Hill posted an ad on Craigslist wanting to perform a crude act with an animal.

A detective with the Boone County Sheriff's Department Cyber Crimes Task Force went under cover and exchanged emails with Hill, getting him to travel to Columbia to engage in the act.

At 11:35 a.m. August 5, detectives met the suspect at a predetermined location and took the suspect into custody.