Camden County man charged with child molestation

CAMDEN COUNTY - A man who investigators say sexually assaulted a 14-year-old female victim on Monday has been charged with one count of both child molestation and statutory sodomy, according to the Camden County Sheriff's Office. Both charges were in the second degree.

A news release said bond for Robie L. Nalley, 49, of Macks Creek, was set at $300,000 cash-only.

Deputies responded to a school in Macks Creeks in reference to a report of a 14-year-old female being sexually assaulted. There they learned two victims reported being molested by Nalley. One said Nalley had molested her several times.

The sheriff's office said Nalley was taken into custody without incident and was being held in the Camden County Detention Center.