Camden County Sheriff's bloodhound finds missing woman

LINN CREEK - A bloodhound with the Camden County Sheriff's Department found a missing woman Sunday night in Linn Creek.

Camden County Sheriff's Department received a call Sunday night from a woman who said her 75-year-old sister had contacted Life Alert with her cell phone and was lost in the woods behind her house.

Deputies searched the woods for an hour and a half, but could not find the woman because it was so dark and the woman's cell phone battery was dying.

Deputy Gary Cyrus and his K-9 partner Nutmeg, a bloodhound, then arrived and quickly found the woman and escorted her back to her house while they waited for an ambulance.

The woman was not injured.

One Camden County Sheriff deputy suffered a minor foot injury.

Camden County Sheriff Dwight Franklin said Numeg's keen sense of smell and tracking abilities were instrumental in returning the missing woman home to her family for Christmas.