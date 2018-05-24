Camden County Sheriff's Department searches for missing man

The Camden County Sheriff's Office announced Friday that it was beginning a search for Chad Hawk, seen above.

CAMDEN COUNTY — The Camden County Sheriff's Department has issued a Missing Endangered Person Report for Chad Hawk. Hawk was last seen at his home at Shady Slope Circle, State Road KK, Osage Beach, Missouri. Hawk is believed to have left his residence between 2:15 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 23, 2017 in an unknown direction.

Hawk, 43, is 5 feet 5 inches tall, 190 pounds and believed to have a firearm. Hawk suffers from a seizure disorder and is diabetic.

Law enforcement encourages anyone with information regarding Hawk's whereabouts to call 911 or the Sheriff's Department at 573-346-2243.