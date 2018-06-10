Camden County Sheriff's Office introduces new German shepherd

CAMDEN COUNTY — The Camden County Sheriff’s Office has announced the newest addition to its team: Kaiser, a 21-month-old German shepherd.

K9 Kaiser has been trained in narcotics detection and was adopted from San Antonio, Texas.

Kaiser and his handler, Sgt. Scott Hines, spent several weeks in Texas training last month.

A press release said several larger private donations and a fund raising campaign conducted in March and April allowed the sheriff's office to adopt Kaiser "without having to reallocate funds from an already stretched budget.”

Hines said, "I am very grateful to the citizens of Camden County who helped us adopt Kaiser and I look forward to working with him for many years to help our community.”