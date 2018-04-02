Camden County Sheriff's Office searching for missing man

CAMDEN COUNTY-The Camden County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man reported missing on Wednesday.

Gabriel J. Wood, 22, was last seen dropping his wife off for work in Lake Ozark on Tuesday morning.

Wood is described as 5'9" tall and weighs 165 lbs with brown, shoulder length hair and a full beard.

He was last seen in his driving a grey 1997 Honda and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue sweater, and a black cap.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Camden County Sheriff's Office at (573)346-2243