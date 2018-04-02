Camden County Sheriff's Office struck by computer virus

CAMDEN COUNTY - A computer virus has caused the Camden County Sheriff's Office to disable all in-house computers from its network, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

IT personnel have isolated the problem and the sheriff's office said it hopes to be up and running within a few days.

The sheriff's office said the virus infected the network over the weekend.

Lt. Arlyne Page wrote in the Facebook post that any news releases would be sent through the county Facebook page.