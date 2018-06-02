Camden County to Hold Public Hearing

CAMDEN COUNTY - MODOT is holding a public hearing from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday to gather input on where to possibly put a Hurricane Deck Bridge. The meeting is at the Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District Administrative Building in Sunrise Beach, Mo.

The bridge will go on Route 5 in Camden County. MODOT wants to replace the deck bridge in a way it claims would only make for short-term closures. MODOT's interested in either moving the newly constructed bridge or fix the existing structure.

The project's expected to cost about $25 million, and work could start in 2012. Officials expect it to take two years to complete.