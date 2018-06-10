Camdenton Lakers 2012

The offense has one of the best running attacks in Missouri. Senior running Murphy Ward rushed for 1,700 yards and 17 touchdowns last season.

Chase Nugent and Alex Everett combined for 86 tackles and 10 sacks at defensive end last season.

Coach: Jeff Shore

Quarterback: Sr. Corey Simpson (1,700 yards, 18 touchdowns)

Returning Starters: 14 (7 on offense, 7 on defense)

Last Season: 7-6 (entering 2nd season)

Pigskin's Pick: 7-2 (lost in quarterfinals to Kirkwood)

For more of the Pigskin Preview, please visit www.midmopigskin.com.