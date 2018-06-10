Camdenton Lakers 2012

5 years 10 months 2 days ago Tuesday, August 07 2012 Aug 7, 2012 Tuesday, August 07, 2012 3:17:00 PM CDT August 07, 2012 in FNF Schools
loading
Date Opponent
Result Score
8-24 Hillcrest Away L 12-18
8-31 West Plains
 Away W 39-15
9-7 Lebanon Home L 46-21
9-14 Kickapoo Away W 25-7
9-21 Parkview Home  L 28-35
9-28 Rolla Away W
 19-6
10-5 Waynesville Home W
 36-0
10-12 Joplin Home W
 45-10
10-19 Glendale Away W
 49-0
10-31 Washington
 Home
 W
 35-7
11-5
 Lebanon
 Away
 W
 42-21
11-10
 Parkway Central
 Away
 L
 0-7
Senior quarterback Corey Simpson has an excellent arm and should be a player to watch in his second year in the Camdenton offense.

The offense has one of the best running attacks in Missouri. Senior running Murphy Ward rushed for 1,700 yards and 17 touchdowns last season.

Chase Nugent and Alex Everett combined for 86 tackles and 10 sacks at defensive end last season.

Coach: Jeff Shore
Quarterback: Sr. Corey Simpson (1,700 yards, 18 touchdowns)
Returning Starters: 14 (7 on offense, 7 on defense)

Last Season: 7-6 (entering 2nd season)
Pigskin's Pick: 7-2 (lost in quarterfinals to Kirkwood)

For more of the Pigskin Preview, please visit www.midmopigskin.com.

Loading ...