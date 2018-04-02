Camdenton man charged for meth possession

CAMDENTON - Deputies said they charged 35-year-old Harold Ray Townsend Tuesday with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies said they were responding to a domestic disturbance at 8:00 p.m. Friday on Old Route Five north of Camdenton. At the scene, deputies said they found methamphetamine and several items of drug paraphernalia, including 20 small baggies commonly used to distribute.

Townsend was taken to the Camden County Adult Detention Facility and is charged with the Class C Felony of possession of a controlled substance and the Class A misdemeanor of unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. Townsend was being held on a $1000 cash bond.