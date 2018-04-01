Camdenton man charged in 2006 homicide

By: The Associated Press

CAMDENTON (AP) - A 52-year-old Missouri man has been charged in a nearly decade-old shooting death.

The Camden County Sheriff's Office said David W. Smith of Camdenton was charged with first-degree murder in the April 2006 shooting death of 26-year-old Shawn E. Spencer.

The sheriff's office said in a release Smith was arrested Tuesday and was being held without bond. Online court records didn't list a lawyer for Smith.

Deputies responding to a report of a shooting at Smith's home on April 1, 2006, searched the property, talked to Smith and left after not finding any evidence of a crime. Spencer's mother reported her son missing a year later. The sheriff's department said two witnesses have since come forward.

The department said Spencer's body hadn't been found, but the investigation continued.