Camdenton man charged with multiple counts of statutory sodomy

CAMDEN COUNTY - The Camden County Sheriff's Office has arrested 71-year old Dennis Lee Purdy, and he is charged with eight Class C felony counts of 2nd degree statutory sodomy.

According to Missouri law, the charge of second degree statutory sodomy implies that the suspect had deviate sexual intercourse with a victim under the age of 17.

Purdy was also charged with one first degree count of statutory sodomy, which indicates a victim under 14-years-old, and one count of child molestation.

Back in 2013, KOMU 8 News reported that Purdy was arrested and charged with forcible sodomy, second-degree statutory sodomy and sexual abuse.

At the time, Purdy was the manager of a Dairy Queen and was accused of having inappropriate contact with a 14-year-old female employee.

That case is still ongoing. Last summer, a judge let Purdy relinquish his guilty plea and declared a mistrial, according to court records.

He is being held in the Camden County jail with no bond.